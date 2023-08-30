SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,052,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 1,020,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,205. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

