SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 813,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

