SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

WBS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. 87,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,790. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

