SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

