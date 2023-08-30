SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. 1,366,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

