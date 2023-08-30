SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,606 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

