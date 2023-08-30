SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 924,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

