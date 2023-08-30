SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.2 %

ALB traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. 335,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average of $214.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

