SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 1,591,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $841.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.