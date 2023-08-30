SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $289.03. 277,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

