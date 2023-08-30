Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $410,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Altria Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.