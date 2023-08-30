Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1,940.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.78. 68,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.