222,803 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Travelers Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.21. 121,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,801. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

