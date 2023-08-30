Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $229.91. 1,382,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.