Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $324,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,649 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $149,474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 426,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTU

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.