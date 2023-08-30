Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399,953. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

