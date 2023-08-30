Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 2,895 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 3.78% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of QTJL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,821 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

