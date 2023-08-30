Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.20. 295,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,557. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

