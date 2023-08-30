Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $294,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Lennar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LEN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,130. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

