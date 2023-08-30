2,412 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.58. 224,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

