Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 28,141 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $89.40 and a one year high of $149.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

