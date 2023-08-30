Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $276,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,736. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

