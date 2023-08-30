Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 3,570,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,582,779. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

