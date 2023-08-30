Balboa Wealth Partners Has $429,000 Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,759 shares of company stock worth $27,648,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

DKNG stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

