Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 8,159 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 265,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,503. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.