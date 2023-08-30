Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $451,000 Investment in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI stock remained flat at $8.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 40,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,035. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently -141.03%.

OFS Credit Profile

(Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.