Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

BIPC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

