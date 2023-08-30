Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,602. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

