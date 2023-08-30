Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,940 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $810,480.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,009,151.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $810,480.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,009,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,895 shares of company stock worth $40,458,970 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.2 %

NET traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. 684,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,865. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

