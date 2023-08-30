Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expands By 29.9%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $908.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.