Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expands By 29.9%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Beazer Homes USA Price Performance
Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $908.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.30.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
