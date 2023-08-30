CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

CNP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

