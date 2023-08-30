Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

