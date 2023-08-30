Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Increases By 30.1%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,357.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,287,000 after purchasing an additional 446,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after purchasing an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 801,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Flex has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

