Short Interest in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Grows By 28.2%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 257,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $911.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.