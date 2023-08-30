Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 588 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.6% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,862,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $188,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,724. The company has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

