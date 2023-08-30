Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,804,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 331,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

