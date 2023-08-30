Balboa Wealth Partners Has $287,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.55. 208,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.93. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

