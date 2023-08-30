Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Criteo Stock Up 2.0 %

CRTO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 46,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,660. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $100,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,195 shares of company stock valued at $806,154. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

