Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OXBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

