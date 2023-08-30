Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

SPXX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

