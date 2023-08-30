Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 332,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,213,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,067,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,963,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $952,150 and have sold 325,000 shares valued at $1,806,000. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altus Power from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

