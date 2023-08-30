Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 51,510.5% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 278,793 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

