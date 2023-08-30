Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 262,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

