Siacoin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $157.27 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,114.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00247354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00787857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00523944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00059343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00119580 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,959,745,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,936,351,116 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

