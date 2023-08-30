10,914 Shares in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Balboa Wealth Partners owned 0.24% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

CVY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974. The company has a market cap of $97.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

