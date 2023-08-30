Balboa Wealth Partners Has $242,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 1,033,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $1,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

