Cardano Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.21 billion and $282.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.07 or 0.06269878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,122,629,654 coins and its circulating supply is 35,068,190,013 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

