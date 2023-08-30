Cardano Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.21 billion and $282.76 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.07 or 0.06269878 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00038384 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017195 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026618 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012833 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002581 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,122,629,654 coins and its circulating supply is 35,068,190,013 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
