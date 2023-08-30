Linear (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $106.70 Million

Linear (LINA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Linear has a market cap of $106.70 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

