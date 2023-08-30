Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deliveroo (DROOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS: DROOF) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 113 ($1.42).

8/11/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 159 ($2.00) to GBX 183 ($2.31).

8/11/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 115 ($1.45).

8/11/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 135 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.76).

7/7/2023 – Deliveroo was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/7/2023 – Deliveroo had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 88 ($1.11) to GBX 104 ($1.31).

Shares of DROOF remained flat at $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Deliveroo plc has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

