National Pension Service Purchases 46,987 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

National Pension Service grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of General Mills worth $99,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. 352,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

